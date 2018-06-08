Hawaii’s Kitchen “On The Road”: Little Village Noodle House

Little Village Noodle House has earned a reputation for some of the best Northern Chinese cuisine in all of Hawaii.

The popular and critically acclaimed family restaurant, has won the prestigious Hale Aina award for best Chinese restaurant 11 years in a row, from 2007 to 2018.

Located in the heart of Honolulu’s historic Chinatown district, Little Village serves its award-winning dishes in a relaxed setting that’s ideal for bringing together friends and family, and creating wonderful, lasting memories over unforgettable classically delicious food.

Owner David Chang gave Living808’s John Veneri a tour of their kitchen with its turbo charged wok.

He showed us how recipes from his childhood are thoughtfully prepared with an emphasis on quality ingredients and no MSG.

Little Village Noodle House is located at 113 Smith Street in downtown Honolulu.

HOURS:

Mon-Thurs 10:30am – 9:30pm

Fri-Sun 10:30am – 10:00pm

Phone (808) 545-3008

Website: http://Littlevillagehawaii.com