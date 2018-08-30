Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Leahi Health’s unique, plant-based menu

Plant-based meals don’t have to be boring or tasteless.

Just ask Leahi Health owner Jason Coleman.

“I became a vegetarian at 18. Being a vegetarian, living in Hawaii, the only real thing I had to eat was plate lunch. But I couldn’t eat the chicken or the beef, so I was stuck with the rice and the mac, so I was actually getting fat,” he explained. “I wanted to find a place where I could actually have my own food, like more nutritious food, so I came up with Leahi Health, a healthy option instead of just eating junk food.”

The restaurant started off making plant-based smoothies using fresh, local produce. That was so well-received, Coleman brought in a vegan chef to create a full menu with a variety of delicious options.

Mock tuna salad is made with garbanzo beans, celery, and onions. Beet poke is made with all the great flavors of regular poke, like sesame and ogo, but beets replace the ahi to keep you full and energized.

The rainbow tacos are also a must-try with paprika-smoked hummus, almonds, avocado, sweet tomatoes, dressed with a balsamic vinaigrette.

“We work directly with local growers and suppliers to create a farm-to-table, plant-based, enjoyable experience for our customers while promoting our local farmers and growers,” Coleman said.

Leahi Health has three locations: 3441 Waialae Avenue in Kaimuki, 481 Kuulei Road in Kailua, and 820 W. Hind Drive in Aina Haina. A fourth location is planned for Kapahulu Avenue.

Website: www.leahihealth.com