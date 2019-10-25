Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Kaku’s

In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road, we visit Kaku’s Sushi and Seafood Buffet at the International Marketplace.

Kaku’s Sushi and Seafood Buffet opened back in May on the third floor Grand Lanai and it has something for everyone. Fresh and tasty sushi & rolls are always being made. Delicious seafood — Shrimp, Clam, White Fish. Island favorites — Beef Teriyaki, Tonkatsu. At dinner, they have Snow Crab Legs, Steak and more. Plus large groups are welcome, with seating for up to 200!

For more information visit http://kakuwaikiki.com for reservations.