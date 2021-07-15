Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Haleiwa Store Lots

Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road in Haleiwa as we make three stops. The first is Rajanee Thai, and we spoke to manager Michelle Maldanado.

“We serve Thai food with a funky, modern twist, courtesy of Chef Kenny Usamanont. Kenny continues the legacy of his mom Chef Rajanee and the well loved Haleiwa Eats Thai, with a menu not typical of just a regular Thai eatery. Some of the popular dishes are our Battered Fish Sampler, Rad Na Crispy Noodles and more.

A summer favorite is back with Fresh Catch Larb: Fresh, locally caught Ahi served over romaine lettuce, fresh cucumber with mint, red & white onions with fresh cilantro & Thai chili peppers for heat. Another favorite is Yum Woon Sen: Glass noodle salad with minced shrimp & pork, fresh mint, cilantro, cucumber, romaine lettuce in a chili lime dressing!

We recently partnered with Zero Waste Oahu on their pilot reusable container program called “Full Cycle Takeout.” It works similar to borrowing a book from a library. It will allow you to take out food using a reusable container. You will have to return the container at a drop off station within a certain amount of time.”

Our second stop was Kpop Donuts. Myron Roces joined us.

“We opened at Haleiwa Store Lots in June! We specialize in Korean style donuts, but we enhanced them for the Hawaii market. Korean donuts use rice flour, giving them a mochi texture. They’re chewier and have sweetness in every bite. We’ve enhanced them with panko — which adds a crunchiness, and the combination of flavors and texture is a winner! Our donuts are also unique because our batter is made fresh daily and we do not use eggs, milk, or nuts.”

And finally we featured Bananza and manager Kate Moncur.

“Bonanza was started by my brother Max and his wife Tessa and we serve up delicious Custom Chocolate Dipped Frozen Bananas. We’ve got lots of different toppings for everyone in the family to enjoy. Bananza! Hawaii is at Haleiwa Store Lots, right by Rajanee Thai and Teddy’s Bigger Burger, open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.! Our family is happy to welcome you!”

