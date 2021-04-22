Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Cafe at Salon Dada

Honolulu (KHON2) – Cafe at Salon Dada welcomed Living808 for a tour and taste for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road.

Chef Cyrus Goo, popular for Cafe Laufer in Kaimuki for over 22 years, is back at Cafe , which is in the Ala Moana Hotel on the third floor (next to the pool). Fans of Cafe Laufer, which closed in 2018, can once again enjoy some of their favorite dishes and desserts from the former restaurant.

Sous Chef Claythan Blas whipped up a popular pasta dish that Frank Sinatra used to order called “Frankie’s Pasta.”

“My chef has a friend that worked at one of the big name hotels where Frank Sinatra would eat and visit at,” explains Blas. “Each time he visits, he would request for a pasta dish with chopped salami, cherry tomatoes, chopped basil, garlic and olive oil.”

Cafe also serves comfort food, flatbread pizzas, vegetarian nuggets, and a range of desserts.

The veal schnitzel is one of the top sellers next to Hot pastrami sandwich. It comes with breaded veal, spatzil, and braised red cabbage and served with in house baked rye bread.

The cafe serves breakfast all day and also features a variety of different drinks such as freshly brewed coffee and desserts made in house from scratch.

Website: https://www.dadahawaii.com/cafe/