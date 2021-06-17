Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Butcher & Bird, Bevy Bar, & Hank’s Haute Dogs

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 featured three popular spots for Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road at Salt at Our Kakaako: Butcher and Bird, Bevy Bar, and Hank’s Haute Dogs.

Butcher & Bird is Hawaii’s premier full service butcher and deli shop, providing locally sourced specialty meats, including house crafted sausage, burgers, brisket and steaks. Butcher & Bird is open Tuesday through Saturday 11AM-6PM and Sunday 11AM-4PM.

Since opening in 2003, Bevy Bar has been a go-to neighborhood spot for craft cocktails and shareable plates, made with fresh and home-made ingredients. Popular bar bites include steamed and smoked mussels, empanadas, and desserts. Bevy has a sister restaurant called Taco’ako that serves street tacos during the day time. Bevy is open Tuesday-Thursday 5PM-10PM, Saturday fro 5PM-12AM with Happy Hour from 5-7PM.

Hank’s Haute Dogs has been a fixture on Coral Street since 2007, bringing classics like Chicago and Polish and their “haute” dogs: Hawaiian (Portuguese Sausage), Andouille, Chorizo, and more. Paired with fries, coleslaw, onion rings or mac and cheese. Although hot dogs are the best sellers, HankBurgers, Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches, and Vanilla crème Brulee also have diehard fans. Hank’s is open daily from 11AM-6PM.

WEBSITE:https://saltatkakaako.com/