Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road- Buho Cantina Cinqo de Mayo Celebration Preview

Hawaii’s Kitchen went on the road to Buho Cocina Y Cantina for a sneak peek of the menu for Waikiki’s biggest Cinqo de Mayo Celebration.

Executive Chef Arturo Silva gave Living808 the scoop on the popular 6th annual rooftop party.

Buho will be serving the full menu all day long until 9pm and have a taco cart out selling street tacos all day and night featuring Al Pastor Tacos, Chicken Tinga and veggie tacos all served on hand pressed tortillas made fresh every morning.

For a healthier option, there are veggie tacos and a full lineup of vegetarian and Gluten free options.

Buho’s signature is traditional Mexican recipes from Arturo’s mother, with a modern twist on a lot of dishes.

“The biggest thing that differentiates our food from a lot of other Mexican places is the use of fresh ingredients” says Chef Arturo. “We try to support the local community as much as possible sourcing only the freshest ingredients but we do not use any frozen meats, seafoods or canned products.”

Chef cooked up garlic shrimp and a kale burrito for our visit while bartenders made fresh margaritas.

On Cinqo de Mayo, families can come in for lunch or an early dinner, but Buho turns into more of a club scene after 10pm which will be 21 and over.

There will be live music all day long starting off with the hottest local latin band in Hawaii, Eddie Ortiz and Son Caribe, following by a 8 pc mariachi band, and late night tunes with DJ2Tru.

First 500 guests after 4pm will get a free sombrero.

The party continues year round with special promotions such as Margarita Mondays which feature 50% off classic margaritas, Taco Tuesdays featuring $2.00 Tacos, & free salsa dancing every Saturday night with Son Caribe.

Website: Buhocantina.com

