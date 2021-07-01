Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Basalt

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the Road at Basalt in Waikiki for a taste of its Prix Fixe menu and signature dinners.

Basalt is famous for its charcoal pancakes, but the restaurant also has signature dinner entrees such as the Prime Rib, New York Steak and Miso Cod, along with a Prix Fixe menu.

The Prix Fixe is a daily three-course offering that starts with either a bowl of Lobster Bisque with caramelized fennel, crème fraiche or Mixed Greens which consists of Mesclun greens, tomatoes, watermelon, radish, carrot, cucumbers, coconut balsamic dressing. The second course is a 12oz popular Ribeye Steak with potato confit, creamed kale, red wine demi glace or Mixed Seafood Paella, which is in front of us and the third course is dessert with a choice of Basque Cheesecake, which is burnt, crustless and served with blueberry-chambord sauce or Lilikoi Crème Brulee, with its passion fruit custard, caramelized sugar and fresh raspberries.

Sous Chef Juan Wong Barrios prepared the delicious Mixed Seafood Paella for Living808, which is lobster, shrimp, scallop, catch of the day, saffron rouille, andouille sausage.

Basalt has made improvements in its 4th year, including expansion of its outdoor dining experience. “Many customers since the pandemic prefer to sit outside and our lanai dining area along Duke’s Lane is airy, covered and spacious,” says Executive Chef Keith Steel Kong. “We extended our seating toward Kuhio Avenue with additional outdoor tables, chairs and umbrellas and created a courtyard area that has separate gated entrance that we would like to use for private events in the future.”

As for the future, Basalt is excited to get back to special dinner pairing events this fall such as Whiskey dinners. Basalt is also looking at creating a series of fun, cocktails events later in the year called “Lights on the Lane.” Basalt recently received the Bronze Hale Aina Award for Best Outdoor Dining.

Location: 2255 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815

Validated Self-Parking in the Hyatt Centric Parking Garage.

The entrance ramp is off of Seaside Ave. Same parking garage for Nordstrom Rack. Website: www.BasaltWaikiki.com