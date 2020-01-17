Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road at Ya-Ya’s

Tannya Joaquin stops by Ya-Ya’s Chophouse and Seafood for this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road. Restaurant partners Ho Suk Lee, wife Hokulani Lee, and Chef Bo Pathammavong – the trio who also owns Uncle Boʻs, and General Manager Bill Nickerson, were thrilled that even the Obamas chose their restaurant for their special night out on the town recently.

Although new on the dining scene having only opened in November, the contemporary steakhouse and seafood restaurant already has huge buzz and quickly became the “place to be” because of their food, bar, excellent service, and hip and trendy vibe, and the uber-popular all-day happy hour. The Obamas obviously heard the buzz as well!

Ya-Yaʻs is located in Keauhou Lane, a mixed-use, LEED Platinum certified building featuring rental apartments, restaurants and retail shops.

