Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road at Taqueria El Ranchero

On another edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road we visit Taqueria El Ranchero. While we have been here before, today we check out the adult beverage menu and enjoy some light appetizers.

Taqueria El Ranchero is located at 823 California Ave. in the Wahiawa Shopping Center next to Foodland. The Cantina is the local and military hot spot great for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Cantina offers taco Tuesdays with mechanical bull riding starting at 6pm. Wednesday nights is free Karaoke starting at 7pm. Friday and Saturday they have local DJs showcasing latin music starting at 10 pm – closing with late night foods available. The Cantina also likes to feature Football packages for Sunday, Monday, and Thursday night NFL games. They also show most main event boxing and MMA fights with no cover fee.

Taqueria El Ranchero

823 California Ave

Wahiawa Shopping Center next to Foodland.