Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road at Roy’s Waikiki

Honolulu (KHON2)- Hawaii’s Kitchen went on the road to Roy’s Waikiki for a sneak peek at its new look and taste of its world famous Misoyaki Butterfish, Roy’s Classic Melting Hot Chocolate Souffle, and more.

Executive Chef Jason Ichiki with Roy’s Waikiki invited Living808’s Tannya Joaquin to see the remodel and come into the kitchen to see how the popular Misoyaki Butterfish is made.

Roy’s Waikiki offers some dishes exclusive to this location at 226 Lewers Street on Waikiki Beach Walk.

Pupus on Lanai: Daily – 11:00am – 5:00pm

Dinner Service: Daily – 5:00pm

Roy’s Waikiki will be cooking up a pork dish at the First Hawaiian Bank Made in Hawaii Festival, a 3-day showcase of “Made in Hawaii” products, including food, art, fashions, plants, crafts, produce and more.

Friday – Sunday, August 16-18, 2019

_Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

_Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

_Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Websites: www.royyamaguchi.com

www.madeinhawaiifestival.com