Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road at Keawe Retail at Our Kakaako: Sun Tea Mix

Final stop at Keawe Retail at Our Kaka’ako is Sun Tea Mix, which serves fresh, delicious creations including authentic, healthy, creative handcrafted drinks and fluffy Soufflé Pancakes. They have milk teas, fresh fruit smoothies, fruit teas, pure teas, non-caffeine fruity milks that are kid-friendly and seasonal specials.

“Other boba tea shops may use powders and artificial flavors. Not us,” stresses Sun Tea Mix Partner Emma Pan. “Sun Tea Mix imports top grade loose-leaf teas from Mainland China and Taiwan and uses fresh local fruits and dairy products.”

On top of tea, Sun Tea Mix serves a selection of house-made Soufflé Pancakes, featuring extremely light textures and unique flavors such as Strawberry, Crème Brûlée, Brown Sugar Boba and more. In addition, Sun Tea Mix has also partnered with IL Gelato Hawaii. Customers can add a scoop of Gelato to their drinks or Soufflé Pancakes to elevate the experience to every sip and bite!

Sun Tea Mix is open daily from 11 am to 7 pm, for takeout.