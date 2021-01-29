Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road at Keawe Retail at Our Kakaako: Giovanni s Shrimp Truck

No need to hit the North Shore to get your Giovanni shrimp truck fix anymore. It’s one of many popular dining destinations located at Keawe Retail at Our Kakaako, our stop for Living808’s latest Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road.

Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck at Keawe Retail at Our Kaka‘ako located at H Mart Market brings the flavorful shrimp to town. “This was a great opportunity to be in the heart of Our Kaka’ako and it’s great vibe. We’re upstairs at the Market Eatery Food Hall and offer up our favorites, like shrimp scampi, lemon butter and hot and spicy shrimp,” says General Manager Conroy Low.

In 1993, Giovanni’s started operating out of a converted 1953 bread truck with a few recipes for great shrimp and grew to become a must visit on the North Shore, and now town.

“You can still find us on the North Shore and we’re very happy to be here in the heart of Kaka’ako, to serve our fans around Honolulu,” adds Low.

Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday it closes at 9 p.m.

Eatery Food Hall Website: http://giovannisshrimptruck.com