Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road at Keawe Retail at Our Kakaako: EARL

Our second stop at Keawe Retail Is EARL, a Kaimuki transplant. It stands for Eat A Real Lunch. “We serve great tasting, real food and specialize in sandwiches with great flavors,” shares Owner Justin Parvizimotlagh. “It’s comfort food, from where I’m from on the East Coast. We have hand-crafted gourmet sandwiches, with great flavor combinations: like Beer braised brisket, Avocado banh mi, Chorizo BLT, salads, awesome garlic fries, homestyle sweet tea and lots more.”

EARL is right on the corner at Keawe Retail at Our Kaka’ako, across SALT, easy to find!

EARL just received its liquor license so look for more great tastes for people to enjoy, along with a happy hour.

EARL at Keawe Retail at Our Kaka’ako is open Monday to Saturday 10 am – 8pm and Sunday 10 am – 4 pm.