Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road at Five Guys Burgers & Fries at Pearlridge

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road.

Five Guys Burgers & Fries fired up the grill to showcase its award winning burgers for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road at the Pearlridge location.

The Harris Poll named Five Guys America’s Best Burger in 2017 and 2018 and has famous fans in Former President Barack Obama and Grammy winner Bruno Mars.

Five Guys uses fresh, never frozen quality beef and gives guests unlimited toppings.

In addition to burgers, hot dogs, fries and milkshakes are popular.

Tannya Joaquin learned how to make up the best selling Bacon Cheeseburger All the Way and the proper way to eat: tear the bag and use that as your “plate.”

For the month of September, if you order using the Five Guys App and mention Living808, you can get a free knapsack.

Five Guys also have locations at Town Center of Mililani and Ka Makana Alii in Kapolei.

Five Guys supports local non-profits with community nights.

Website: www.fiveguys.com