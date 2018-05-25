Hawaii’s Kitchen- On the Road at Cinnamons Ilikai

Our Hawaii’s Kitchen “On the Road” segment takes us to the Ilikai to Cinnamon’s restaurant.

The Ilikai is a true icon of Waikiki and for over 50 years its been known for its history, culture and aloha spirit.

Ideally located between Waikiki hotels and Kakaako, Cinnamons is a local family owned restaurant in business for 34 years.

The style of operation and key to success has been their “Ohana” style—one big happy family which they felt was a perfect fit for the Ilikai.

The goal is to provide a truly authentic local family restaurant with our menu, décor and service, priding themselves on serving local food and whenever they can, they source products locally-from pineapple to papaya to fresh fish served daily.

The menu reflects the local culture serving guava chiffon pancakes, Kalua eggs benedict, Kalbi and fresh poke.

While known for their outstanding breakfast menu, Cinnamons has created some outstanding pupus to go along with happy hour.

They didn’t just stop there.

The dinner menu is filled with delicious family recipes and authentic local dishes.

Hours – Open Daily: 7:00AM – 9:00PM

Breakfast: 7:00AM to 2:00PM

Lunch: 11:00AM to 2:00PM

Dinner: 4:00PM to 9:00PM

Pupu Menu: 2:00PM to 9:00PM

Happy Hour: 3:00PM to 6:00PM

Website: http://www.cinnamons808.com/