Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Agu Ramen

For today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road, Trini heads to Agu Ramen at Pearlridge Center to learn about their happy hour which occurs at all six of their restaurant locations Sunday through Thursday from 3-6pm and one hour before closing (time differs depending on location).

During Happy Hour, they offer 50% off Asahi Draft & cocktails, $5 wine by the glass, 50% off select appetizers, and specials such as Happy Hour Ramen (which is a mini sized ramen serving), Happy Hour Tofu and AGU Tacos.

“Who doesn’t love tacos? Ours are bite sized but packed with lots of flavor. It’s the perfect happy hour food for only $2.75 for two,” says Keith Nakaganeku, Director of Food & Beverage at Agu Ramen.

Agu Taco shells are made from their gyoza wrapper.

The filling consist of their pork char siu, cabbage, pico de gallo and a drizzle of yuzu aioli, served with a lime wedge.

The Pearlridge restaurant is the only Agu Ramen location with a full bar.

Website: http://www.aguramen.com/

