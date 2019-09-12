Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: 53 By The Sea

Honolulu (KHON2)- Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road takes us to Honolulu fine waterfront dining favorite, 53 By The Sea, for its new tasting menu.

Executive Chef Brandon Hernandez invited Tannya Joaquin into the kitchen to prepare courses from 53’s 7-course Tasting Menu including Ginger Soy Lacquered Lobster Tail, Ocean “Pasta” with Uni, Abalone, Sepuia, and Ikura, and Filet & Foie.

53 By The Sea opened in 2012 and is a popular place for events, celebrations and special occasions because of its sweeping views of Waikiki and Diamond Head and grand staircase.

53 By The Sea recently was recognized for having the Best Seafood Tower by Honolulu Magazine.

53 Ahui St., (808) 536-5353

Websites: http://53bythesea.com