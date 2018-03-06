Hawaii’s Kitchen: Morning Brew

Morning Brew is more than just a coffee shop. It’s also a bistro that offers a variety of fresh, tasty breakfast and lunch options.

Sreela Johnson, general manager of the eatery’s location at Salt at Our Kakaako, makes two popular dishes on the menu: Maui Vegan Burger and a gluten-free Mexican Bowl.

The buns for the Maui Vegan Burger are made fresh by Baker Dudes in downtown Honolulu. The vegan patty is made from kalo, or taro, on Maui. The burger also features a house-made pesto and creamy balsamic lemon dressing.

Johnson created the Mexican Bowl, which starts with a base of brown rice, sauteed onion, cherry tomatoes, black beans, olives, and spinach. The bowl is then topped with sliced avocado and salsa.

If you need a caffeine fix, Johnson recommends the German Mocha (dark chocolate, coconut, and hazelnut) or “a really mean latte.”

Website: www.morningbrewhawaii.com