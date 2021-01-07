Hawaii’s Kitchen: Miro Kaimuki

Miro Kaimuki joined John Veneri at ChefZone for another edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen.  The Restaurant is joining in on the “Da Chef’s Box” craze that has been widely popular during the pandemic. 

It’s a full set of meals prepared by the restaurants’ chef and made to warm up and serve.  To find out more information about Da Chef’s Box visit chefzone.com/ and to learn a little more about Miro Kaimuki, visit mirokaimuki.com

They are open for dine in service.

Wed-Sun — 5 PM-8:30 PM
and brunch on Sun 10 AM-12:30 PM

