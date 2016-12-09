Hawaii’s Kitchen: May’s Hawaii makes mini meatloaf and Kalua Pork Frittata

In today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen, Chef Ryan Day and Maddy Boyce shows us how to make two delicious dishes: Mini meatloaf (using May’s Premium Patties) and Kalua Pork Frittata.

Kalua Pork Frittata Ingredients:

2- 12 oz. Packages of May’s Kalua Pork

12 Large Eggs

1/2 Pound Asparagus- Diced

1 Red Bell Pepper- Diced

1 Sweet Round Onion- Diced

½ Pound Button Mushrooms- Sliced

2 Roma Tomatoes- Diced

3 Green Onions- Sliced

1 Cups Half and Half

1 Cup Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

3 Basil Leaves, Sliced

1 clove minced garlic

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

¼ Cup Olive Oil

Season to taste: Salt and Ground Black Pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet heat up ¼ cup olive oil and sauté asparagus, round onion, mushrooms, red pepper, and garlic. Add Kalua Pork next, mixing it in with the vegetables. Sauté until tender. Add diced tomato and green onion last. In a larger bowl, whisk eggs, half and half, Monterey Jack cheese, basil, and season with salt and pepper. Mix in cooked Kalua Pork and sautéed vegetables together. Pour egg mixture in a greased 13×9 inch baking dish. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes at 350 degrees F. Or until thoroughly cooked. Sprinkle parmesan cheese on top and let sit for 10 minutes. Check doneness by inserting a knife in the center of the pan. If it comes out clean, the Frittata is fully cooked.

Makes 12 Servings

Mini Meatloaf Ingredients:

1- 2# Package of May’s Premium Patties (8 Patties)

8 Large Eggs- Hard Boiled

1 Container Fried Onions

16 Slices of Bacon

In a baking dish, remove the shell from the hard boiled eggs. Next wrap a thawed, raw premium patty around it, covering it completely. Then wrap two slices of raw bacon around it. Lay evenly in baking dish.

Pre heat oven to 350 degrees F. Bake for 45 minutes until cooked thoroughly.

To serve, sprinkle fried onions on top.

Makes 8 Mini Meatloaf Servings.