Hawaii’s Kitchen: Makana Market and Deli

Envisioned, inspired and created by Chef Ignacio Fleishour, Makana Market and Deli is styles itself an homage to Hawaii and it’s bounty of foods. Chef Ignacio began his culinary endeavors at a young age, while hunting, camping, fishing as well as in the family farm cooking for family and ranch hands. Having worked with international dishes from around the world, Ignacio uses whatever products placed in front of him to create delectable dishes he calls “Close to his Heart”.

Makana Market and Deli community outreach includes work with Ehuola, Living Life Source Foundation, Captain’s Club, Roots, Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility and Foster Children of Hawaii to share in food, teaching, learning and passing along what will help others.

Chef Ignacio Fleishour joins us to make his popular “Hunter’s Board” featuring USDA free range venison from Molokai.