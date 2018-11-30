Hawaii’s Kitchen – Lulu’s Waikiki

Lulu’s Waikiki opened back in 2004 and is an open air restaurant that serves breakfast from 7am to 11:30am.

Lunch is served from noon to 5pm with dinner running from 5pm thru 10:30pm.

Lulu’s also has a late night from 10:30pm to 2am with walk in dining only.

There’s a daily happy hour and live entertainment and the beach is right across the street.

Chef Gordon Francisco joins John Veneri at ChefZone to cook up some of the restaurants more popular dishes that span from breakfast to dinner.

We start with the Dawn Patrol Omelet

Ingredients –

4oz liquid egg

2 oz diced ham

1.5oz diced onion

1.5 oz mushrooms

1.5 oz diced green peppers

1.5 oz diced Portuguese sausage

1 oz shredded mix cheese

Sauté Ingredients and season with salt and pepper

Then fold into omelet, placed mixed cheese on top of omelet

Loco Moco

2 eggs

6 oz burger patty

4oz gravy

6 oz white rice

.25 oz green onion

1 oz caramelized white onion

Cook eggs to specified style

Plate white rice in center of bowl

Top white rice with caramelized white onions

Placed cooked burger patty on top of white onion ladle gravy over burger

Place 2 eggs on top of burger patty and garnish with green onions



Mac Nut Mahi

2 fillets mahi mahi

2 oz lilikoi mac nut better sauce

1 oz fruit salsa

Veggie mix, broccoli, lemon wedge

Dredge fish in flour and fry on flat top

Cooked through

Plate veggies, ladle butter sauce over cooked fish, top with fruit salsa and garnish with lemon wedge

For more information about Lulu’s Waikiki visit them online at https://luluswaikiki.com.