Hawaii’s Kitchen – Lulu’s Waikiki

Lulu’s Waikiki opened back in 2004 and is an open air restaurant that serves breakfast from 7am to 11:30am.
Lunch is served from noon to 5pm with dinner running from 5pm thru 10:30pm.
Lulu’s also has a late night from 10:30pm to 2am with walk in dining only.
There’s a daily happy hour and live entertainment and the beach is right across the street.
Chef Gordon Francisco joins John Veneri at ChefZone to cook up some of the restaurants more popular dishes that span from breakfast to dinner.
We start with the Dawn Patrol Omelet
Ingredients –
4oz liquid egg
2 oz diced ham
1.5oz diced onion
1.5 oz mushrooms
1.5 oz diced green peppers
1.5 oz diced Portuguese sausage
1 oz shredded mix cheese
Sauté Ingredients and season with salt and pepper
Then fold into omelet, placed mixed cheese on top of omelet
Loco Moco
2 eggs
6 oz burger patty
4oz gravy
6 oz white rice
.25 oz green onion
1 oz caramelized white onion
Cook eggs to specified style
Plate white rice in center of bowl
Top white rice with caramelized white onions
Placed cooked burger patty on top of white onion ladle gravy over burger
Place 2 eggs on top of burger patty and garnish with green onions
Mac Nut Mahi
2 fillets mahi mahi
2 oz lilikoi mac nut better sauce
1 oz fruit salsa
Veggie mix, broccoli, lemon wedge
Dredge fish in flour and fry on flat top
Cooked through
Plate veggies, ladle butter sauce over cooked fish, top with fruit salsa and garnish with lemon wedge
For more information about Lulu’s Waikiki visit them online at https://luluswaikiki.com.