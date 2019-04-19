Hawaii’s Kitchen: Lucky Strike Social

Lucky Strike Social served up two popular dishes for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone.

Executive Chef David Saccomanno cooked up Lucky Kalbi Ribs & Shrimp Diablo.

The new menu features bar appetizers such as chicken wings and nachos, 10oz burgers, pastas, pizza and local fare such as our loco moco, kalbi ribs, katsu chicken, sushi and poke bowls.

Lucky Strike Social is an entertainment, bar and restaurant venue with 120 state of the art video and redemption games, a bowling alley with 4 lanes, 2 bars and Hawaii’s largest indoor LED screen.

Lucky Strike Social is at Ala Moana Center on the mauka side level 3 and 4 near Macy’s.

There’s space to hold birthday parties, private events, project grads, buyouts, corporate team building and have several packages that we can tailor to your party needs.

There’s an Industry night on Wednesday nights with industry specials, $3 Thursday with $3 specials including bowling and shoe rentals.

Fridays and Saturdays, there’s a DJ nightly from 9pm-close.

Website: https://www.luckystrikesocial.com/locations/honolulu/