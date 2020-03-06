Hawaii’s Kitchen Liko’s Tap and Table

Liko’s Tap and Table joined John Veneri at ChefZone for another edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. Owner Nicholas Prioletti and Chef Jordan whipped up one of the more popular dishes, Crab Cake Eggs Benedict and French Toast combo to start.

Break is offered everyday at 8am with a great waterfront view in Hawaii Kai.

Recipe:

House Crab Cakes placed on a toasted French Baguette

Two Poached Eggs

Hollandaise Sauce

Fresh Greens in a Lemon Vinaigrette

Hash Brown Potatoes / Fried Rice

The second dish that was whipped up was the Lemon Pepper Grilled Fresh Catch / Vegatable Cous Cous. Prioletti explained this dish is also very popular.

“We get fresh fish daily from local suppliers. Really, whatever is light / fresh. For this dish, we use everything from Opakapaka, Kona Kampache, Onaga.”

And The food is complemented with great drinks.

“We offer full line of craft cocktails and top shelf liquors. And with so much great local brewers launching throughout the state of Hawaii, we dedicate the majority of our taps to local craft beers. Out of 36 taps, 15-20 are local brews with a steady rotation. So if you are a regular, you see new craft beer options every month.”

For more information visit www.likoshawaii.com