In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Kelly headed to Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center for delicious Japanese food at Kenko-Ya.

Kenko-Ya Manager Chris Yuen spoke about their healthy house and the meaning behind the Kenko-Ya Pig in their logo. “Healthy house and the pig represents if there are a lot of pigs in the land then that means that the land is very healthy,” Yuen said.

The food at Kenko-Ya is welcoming to the surrounding community on the Windward Side due to its family style and large portions. They have a many options in terms of authentic Japanese boxes, and their most popular being the tempura and sashimi or tempura and butterfish combo boxes.

Other than their portions being large, the fresh fish being cut daily truly sets them apart from their competitors. Yuen and the owner both take care to break down the fish for their sashimi and sushi every morning.

Located in Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center across from Windward Mall between Tasty BBQ and Long’s Drugs.

Hours:

Monday, Wednesday – Saturday 11am – 9:30pm

Tuesday: Closed

Sunday: 4pm – 9pm

IG: @kaneohe.kenkoya