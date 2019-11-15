Hawaii’s Kitchen: Karai Crab Seafood Specials

Honolulu (KHON2) – Karai Crab cooked up its seafood specials in our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone.

Karai Crab means “Spicy Crab” and the menu showcases seafood and unique sauces such as Karai Combo, a blend of Garlic Butter and Cajun Sauces and Tropical Habanero.

Chef Harold Ballesteros and GM/Owner Jon Shimotsukasa joined Living808’s John Veneri to spotlight local favorites such as Cioppino and Mussels.

For great food and drinks at a great price, check out their Happy Hour, or try their dinner menu.

Website: http://karaicrab.com/