Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan.

Doutonbori Kamukua opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.

“We are excited to bring the brand to Hawaii. We love the Hawaiian community, which made our decision to go to the states easy,” says Nao Wakita, General Manager of Kamukura Ramen.



Hawaii customers can enjoy popular menu items, including a unique menu only offered at the Hawaii location.

Wakita says, “Our cheese tomato ramen is special to our Hawaii menu. This item is served with rice. Customers are encouraged to first eat the ramen noodles and then add the extra cheese and rice into the soup to enjoy risotto.”

Kamukura Ramen is located at the Lana’i Food Court of the Ala Moana Shopping Center.

Kamukura Ramen:

Ala Moana Center, Mall Level 2, The Lanai Food Court

1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814

www.kamukura-usa.com