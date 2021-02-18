On this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Kahai Street Kitchen joins John Veneri at ChefZone and makes an awesome dish from scratch.

Owner and General Manager Noa Iwata is joined by executive Chef David Yamamoto as they show John and the viewers how they put together the Stuffed Chicken Medallion Pasta.

Kahai Street Kitchen is available for events of all sizes like family get togethers, birthday parties, sporting events, etc. They also offer packages for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s & Father’s day, Complete Thanksgiving meals, and Christmas dinners, every year.

For more information visit www.kahaistreet-kitchen.com