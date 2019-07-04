Hawaii’s Kitchen: Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar

Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar at the Royal Hawaiian Center is proud to serve regional-creative, authentic Italian food in a relaxing yet sophisticated atmosphere.

Chef Marino Rosato, hails from Rome, where he trained at one of the most prestigious culinary schools in the country. Believing in the importance of food made with passion and purpose, he joined forces with the founder of Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar to create a true Italian experience right here in Hawaii.

Visit Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar at the Royal Hawaiian Center. Call now at (808) 922-3400 to reserve a table.

For more information visit illupino.com

Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar

2250 Kalakaua Ave. Suite 515

Honolulu, HI 96815

(808) 922-3400