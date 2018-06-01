Hawaii’s Kitchen – Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar

Il Lupino Trattoria and Wine Bar joins John Veneri in Hawaii’s Kitchen at ChefZone.

Executive Chef Adam Kekahuna is making his Loco Moco with an Italian twist.

Using three types of meat, a delicious gravy, and two eggs over easy, this dish is definitely one of the favorites and it’s served for breakfast and lunch.

Il Lupino also pairs wines with meals for diners and has great options for each dish served including the Loco Moco.

Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar is located at the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki, and is owned by Wolfgang and Peter Zwiener, who also own the famous Wolfgang’s Steakhouse.

Breakfast daily from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Lunch 11:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Weekend Brunch from 8:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Dinner nightly 5:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m.,

Fri/Sat. Dinner 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Happy Hour daily 2:00-6:30 p.m.

Website: http://www.illupino.com