Hawaii’s Kitchen: Hot Cocoa Loco Christmas Cookies from the Maui Cookie Lady

Christmas and cookies go hand in hand! So in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen, Mitzi Toro, The Maui Cookie Lady, shows us how to make a delicious holiday treat, Hot Cocoa Loco Christmas Cookies.

7 Tips for Cookie Baking:

Refrigerate dough overnight Choose baking sheets wisely – heavy, aluminum, no sides, lighter better, dark sheets absorb heat and brown. Parchment paper –> even browning Don’t overload the oven, 1 sheet, center at a time Use cool sheets (not warm) Don’t over mix dough Use quality ingredients

Ingredients:

[ ]1 cup butter, softened

[ ]1 1/2 cups brown sugar

[ ]2 eggs

[ ]2 teaspoons vanilla extract (real vanilla never imitation)

[ ]2 cups all-purpose unbleached flour (we love Giustos or King Arthurs)

[ ]2/3 cup cocoa powder (quality most important)

[ ]3/4 teaspoon baking soda

[ ]1/4 teaspoon salt

[ ]2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 Cup white chocolate chips



[ ][ ]1 -2 cups crushed candy canes

1 bag of large marshmallows (check date, older bags get sticky)

Directions

In large bowl, beat butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla until light and fluffy. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt; stir into the butter mixture until well blended. Mix in the chocolate chips. Roll into balls and refrigerate over night. Next day , preheat oven to 350 open up each ball and stuff with a marshmallow Dip into bowl of crushed candy canes Bake for 10-15 min depending on size of cookie. Let you nose be the timer when you smell the sweet cookie aroma check them.

Note- Dark Cookies (made with cocoa powder) tend to bake a bit faster then the common light color cookies. Once the shine is gone remove as they will continue to bake a bit while they cool.

Also, do not open the bag of crushed candy canes until you are ready to use them. Hawaii humidity will be a factor causing them to get sticky.

Have left over marshmallows? Roll in flour and freeze in air tight container to keep longer.

For more info on The Maui Cookie Lady or to order cookies online, go to https://www.themauicookielady.com/