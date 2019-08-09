Hawaii’s Kitchen Honey’s

Chef Rob McDaniel from Honey’s at Koolau Golf Course joined John Veneri at ChefZone for another edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen.

Chef showed John how Honey’s makes it’s Chicken Marsala Pasta, one of the more popular dishes at the restaurant. Honey’s serves breakfast and lunch 7 days a week, Friday and Saturday they also serve dinner with local entertainment.

The dining room seats 130 guests and they have a banquet hall that seats another 80 people.

Honey’s and the Koolau golf course host birthdays, weddings, grad parties and the Holiday reservations are already starting to fill up.

For information on Honey’s or to make reservations visit http://honeysrestauranthawaii.com