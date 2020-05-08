Hawaii’s Kitchen Hana Hou: Haleiwa Joe’s

Hawaii’s Kitchen is back at Chef Zone with a local favorite. Haleiwa Joe’s whips up its Prime Rib special with John.

Due to the COVID – 19 epidemic, the Kaneohe and Haleiwa locations are currently offering to-go services only. They are offering delicious menu items for you to enjoy at home.

Please contact us directly to place an order and thank you for your continued support!

Visit http://haleiwajoes.com to view their to-go menu.

Haleiwa North Shore Location

808-637-8005

Lunch and Dinner 3:00-8:00

View Haleiwa’s to-go menu

Kaneohe Location

808-247-6671

Dinner 3:00 – 7:30

View Kaneohe’s to-go menu

