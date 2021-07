Honolulu (KHON2) – Haleiwa Joe’s cooked up two seafood specials for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone.

Executive Chef Jesse Tavui showed us some of the restaurant’s secrets behind their popular Steamed Fish and Crispy Coconut Shrimp.

Haleiwa Joes’s has 2 locations- one on the North Shore, the one in Kaneohe. Both locations are open nightly 4:30 – 9PM.

They do not take reservations so it’s recommended you show up early to get a spot.

Website: www.haleiwajoes.com