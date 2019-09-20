Hawaii’s Kitchen: Gaylord’s Cooks Up Kauai Shrimp & Prime Rib

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kauai favorite Gaylord’s visited Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone to cook up specials including Kauai shrimp and Prime Rib of Kurobuta Pork.

Executive Chef John Saguid and Executive Sous Chef Dean Kaai joined John Veneri in the Kitchen to showcase house specials made using fresh seasonal ingredients.

Gaylord’s offers one of Kauai’s most beautiful settings for lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch in the historic Kilohana Plantation home.

Guests enjoy dining in an open-air courtyard with views of the plantation grounds and Mt. Waialeale.

Its 67-acre sustainable farm provides much of the produce and herbs used in dishes and cocktails.

Gaylord’s is open for lunch Monday-Saturday from 11am-2:30pm.

Dinner hours are Monday-Saturday from 5pm-8:30pm (Thursday dinner starts at 6pm instead.)

Brunch hours are Sunday from 9am-2pm.

Websites: http://kilohanakauai.com/gaylords-restaurant/

chefzone.com