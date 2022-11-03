Gateway at Mililani Mauka is just that, a gateway to the surrounding communities in Central Oahu.

Satisfying the need for a one stop shopping center for everything from therapy to banking to food, with mom-and-pop shops and the go-to quick stops along with a good mix of local and national tenants. Its over 34-thousand square foot design is home to nearly 30 businesses.

Today we focus on the grinds. Taps and Apps Brewpub has 36 beers on tap and has an extensive menu with a wide selection of great food. This family owned and operated establishment has been open for about 8 years and they are still looking for good employees to come work. On Tuesday it’s trivia night so you music buffs might want to join in on the fun.

Open 2pm-12am Monday-Friday

11am-12am Saturday

10am-12am Sunday

21+ after 7pm Mon-Sat.

tapsandappsbrewpub.com

Gateway is also home to a local favorite in L&L Hawaiian BBQ. John Veneri sits down and gets the details on some of the more popular dishes as well as some of the healthy options. For more information or to find a location near you, visit https://www.hawaiianbarbecue.com/