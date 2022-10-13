Fresh Bites Hawaii is celebrating their one-year anniversary! They are a hidden gem in the McCully area that serve up a variety of fresh, made-to-order dishes. They have a large brunch menu which features mochi waffle benedicts, avocado toast, sandwiches and more. They also serve up fresh fish all-day long and have poke bowls, sushi, and donburi! It is a wonderful mix of offerings, and they are all delicious! Kelly went to Fresh Bites to check out the offerings with the owner of Fresh Bites, Gaven Wu, in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen.

They recently started up Weekday Happy Hour specials and have added new menu items like the udon combos and Japanese style curry.

Fresh Bites is located at 2334 South King Street by Golden Eagle.

You can find more on their Instagram @freshbiteshawaii or at freshbitescafehawaii.com.