Hawaii’s Kitchen is taking you on a culinary journey to Kapolei Commons, where we’ve discovered three fantastic dining spots perfect for treating Mom this Mother’s Day. Get ready to indulge in mouthwatering dishes and celebrate the special day in style!

Our first stop is Mad Bene, where Sous Chef Bradley You and Captain Geraisha Degala have prepared a delightful Mother’s Day menu. Featuring scrumptious specials alongside a limited a la carte selection, Mad Bene ensures an unforgettable experience for Mom. Takeout and delivery won’t be available, so make your reservation today at https://v1-madbene.getbento.com/menus/.

Next door, DB Grill awaits with innovative menu items crafted just for Mom, as well as a house-made dessert that will leave you speechless. Check out their drink specials and new dishes at https://www.dbgrillhi.com/. With a full bar, DB Grill promises a festive atmosphere for the whole family.

Finally, we visit Down To Earth, a cherished natural food store chain that started in Wailuku, Maui, over 45 years ago. The Kapolei Commons location boasts a full grocery store and a deli that offers both hot food and cold drinks, including exclusive options available only at this branch. To order your favorite made-to-order items, head to order.downtoearth.org.

From delicious Mother’s Day specials to private events and extraordinary culinary experiences, these three establishments at Kapolei Commons are ready to make Mom feel truly appreciated. Join us on this gastronomic adventure with Hawaii’s Kitchen and make this Mother’s Day one for the books!