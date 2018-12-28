Hawaii’s Kitchen Features a Kona Restaurant

On this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Kona restaurant Foster’s Kitchen joins us to make some good ole fashion home cookin with Chef Sheldon’s grammas recipe for Fried Pork Chops.

Chef Sheldon is from North Carolina and brings a little southern style to his cooking.

“Country Fried pork chops are good ole southern comfort food. We cornmeal dredge the bone-in pork chops and deep fried them in our NON-GMO canola oil to a crispy golden brown.”

Along with Jeff Foster’s slogan, FRESH.LOCAL.SCRATCH. Foster’s Kitchen prides itself on food made from scratch using the freshest ingredients possible.

Foster is fortunate to have the opportunity to work with some amazing local farmers and are dedicated to showcasing their efforts widely throughout the menu.

Country Fired Pork Chops

– Bone-in Pork Chops

o 2 bone-in Pork Chops

o Milk bine (milk & salt)

o House-made cornmeal dredge (Cornmeal, cornstarch, salt, pepper, cayenne, onion & garlic powder)

– Mash Potatoes

o Red potatoes

o Butter

o Salt & Pepper

– Sautéed Vegetables

o Carrots, zucchini, green beans & broccolini

o Garlic oil

o Salt & Pepper

– Caramelized Onions

– Kona Red Eye Gravy

o Roasted Beef Bones

o Veggie stock (Carrots, Celery, Onions, garlic, Mushrooms & spice)

o Kona Coffee

o Red wine

o Roux (butter & flour)

– Herb Oil

o Parsley, Cilantro & Chives

o Garlic

o Vinegar

o Olive oil



Sweet Chili Finger Lime Ahi Stacker

– Crispy Wonton

– Chive sushi rice

o Rice

o White vinegar

o Sugar

o Salt

o Chives

– Ahi

o Ahi

o Poke Sauce (soy sauce, sesame oil & habanero)

– Sweet Chili Aioli

o Egg

o Dijon mustard

o Salt

o White vinegar

o Non-gmo canola oil

o Finger limes

o Sweet chili

o Sesame seeds

o Ginger

o Habanero

– Avocado

– Spicy Black Bean

o Blacken garlic sauce

o Sweet chili sauce

o Minced garlic

o Habanero

o Brown sugar

You can visit Foster’s Kitchen online at https://fosterskitchen.com.