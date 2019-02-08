Hawaii’s Kitchen – El Ranchero

Authentic Mexican cuisine was on the menu for Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone.

El Ranchero bills itself as Hawaii’s first authentic Mexican taqueria style restaurant.

Chef Leo Garcia from El Ranchero in Wahiawa Shopping Center and Manager Kimberly Duyan showed off offerings from beef fajitas, to a wet burrito, and salsa bar from mild to spicy,

El Ranchero features specials throughout the week including $1 Taco Tuesdays from 6pm to closing, Karaoke Wednesdays, Salsa Night dancing on Fridays from 10pm-2am featuring Mexican music and more.

Website: https://elrancherohawaii.com