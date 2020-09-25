Hawaii’s Kitchen – El Charro Mexicano Restaurant

El Charro Mexicano Restaurant celebrates 10 years at Aiea Shopping Center and is known for making delicious authentic food from scratch and fresh every day. “We make plates that no other restaurant makes, like Pollo Poblano, Birria and mole negro,” says Owner Sofia Ramirez. “We make our own Kalua pork to make our chile rellenos, nachos, enchiladas, burritos, and flauta with a Hawaiian twist. Our food is not too spicy but we have daily made salsas to make it as spicy as you want to. Our Habanero sauce is requested by those that love Mexican food. We do have a liquor license and we do to-go margaritas and to-go 32 oz. Corona with stuffed fresh jalapenos with chorizo made by us!”

El Charro Mexicano Restaurant is a family business that Sophia started with her husband John, a disabled veteran, still working as a Postal Carrier in Kaneohe, who dreamed of having his own restaurant. El Charro Mexicano Restaurant at Aiea Shopping Center is open every day, 10 am- 9 pm. They take phone orders and walk in orders. Call 808-488-6854.