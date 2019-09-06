Hawaii’s Kitchen Eggs N Things

Egg’s N Things Ko Olina location joined John Veneri at ChefZone for another edition of Hawaii Kitchen. Despite the name making you think they are just a breakfast restaurant, they are so much more explains Bryson Carvalho,

“We are open from 6AM – 8PM every day. Breakfast is offered from open – close, but at noon we expand our menu with lunch and dinner options such as burgers made with local beef, dinner ahi, shrimp and much more including cocktails, and some dishes our exclusive to the Ko Olina location.”

Located within walking distance from both the Aulani and Four Seasons Hotels at92-1047 Olani Street, in the Ko Olina Center. There is lots of parking and both indoor and outdoor seating available for guests.

“We do our best to use the freshest local ingredients whenever possible. 100% of our eggs are fresh local eggs. 100% of our beef is fresh local beef and 100% of our fish us fresh local caught fish. More so, we do our best to serve all of our food with a sense of local pride and the spirit of aloha.”

For more information and other locations visit http://eggsnthings.com