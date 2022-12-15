Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.

“I wanted to create a convenient and fun spot where the whole family can find what they want to eat, just like the service areas we see along the highways in Japan,” says Executive Chef Dell Valdez. These rest-stop concepts are popular destinations during road trips in Japan. While scaled down, Dell’s Kitchen & Bakery strives to offer commuting locals and weekend circle-island adventurers a taste of that experience in its welcoming hub that draws a loyal following.

Chef Masa Tsuda runs the kitchen while his wife Rika manages the restaurant. Visit them at 1110 McCully Street and there is ample parking.

They make everything to order so if you’re in a rush, it’s encouraged that you order ahead, online or over the phone at www.dellskitchenandbakery.com/ or (808) 840-0496.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Open Daily

Bakery 9:00am-8:00pm

Kitchen 10:30am-8:00pm