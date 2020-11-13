Hawaii’s Kitchen – Da Chefs Box with Basalt

In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Basalt is the latest restaurant to contribute to ChefZone’s easy to cook, home prepared meals with “Da Chefs Box”. Chef Keith Kong joins John Veneri to layout all the ingredients and cooking instructions for the latest Da Chef’s Box. This is a set of meals that can feed up to four or five for up to a few days. Chef Kong walks us thru each of the different combinations of meals and styles or heating or cooking. He also throws in some goodies for the home chef to cook up.

Check out http://chefzone.com for membership and for the next available box to order.