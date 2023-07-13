Hawaii’s Kitchen recently made a visit to Kapolei Commons, exploring the diverse dining options available in this vibrant West Side shopping center. Three fantastic eateries were featured: Crumbl Cookies, Regal Kapolei Commons, and Subway. Let’s delve into the exciting highlights from each of these establishments.

First up was Crumbl Cookies, where they joined us in-studio. They introduced a new card game called “Cover your Cookies,” created in collaboration with Grandpa Becks Games. This Crumbl-themed card game offers an engaging experience for family game nights and can be purchased for just $19.99 at the Kapolei Crumbl location.

If you’re looking to join a fun and dynamic team, Crumbl Cookies might have opportunities for you. Although not currently hiring, they will have some positions available at the end of summer as a few team members head off to college on the mainland. To apply, simply visit the Crumbl Cookies website, navigate to the “Join our Team” section, and select the Kapolei location. Fill out the application form, and it will be emailed directly to the Kapolei Crumbl team.

Moving on to Regal Kapolei Commons, they have some incredible offers for families throughout the summer. The Regal Summer Movie Express is a must-try experience. Every Tuesday and Wednesday, the first show of the day presents an array of fantastic family movies for just $2 per ticket. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy the magic of the big screen together. Additionally, by joining the Regal Crown Club, visitors can avail themselves of 50% off popcorn every Tuesday.

Regal Kapolei Commons stands out as the best place to watch a movie in Honolulu, and it’s not just because of the state-of-the-art auditoriums. The people who work and visit the theater create a special sense of community and belonging. They are like family, known as Ohana. The theater boasts advanced technology, including an auditorium with an oversized screen, comfortable recliners, and powerful uncompressed surround sound—a truly immersive experience they’ve aptly named Hale Ikua.

Loyalty and community are at the core of Regal Kapolei Commons’ values. They offer the remarkable Regal Unlimited movie subscription plan, which is perfect for avid moviegoers. For just $21.99 per month, it pays for itself in just two visits and includes 10% off concessions, birthday rewards, and more. In addition, their world-class loyalty program, the Regal Crown Club, provides exclusive offers. Members earn credits for dollars spent, which can be redeemed for movie tickets, concessions, and items in the rewards store. Moreover, Regal Crown Club members enjoy discounted tickets on Tuesdays, 50% off popcorn every Tuesday, and 25% off candy every Monday.

Lastly, Hawaii’s Kitchen stopped by Subway at Kapolei Commons to share some exciting news. Subway has introduced four new subs called the Deli Heroes, which join their popular Subway Series collection. These classic deli-style sandwiches are piled high with freshly sliced meats, showcasing Subway’s commitment to quality and flavor.

Subway embarked on a transformation journey three years ago, revamping their core ingredients and introducing the Subway Series last year, where customers could leave the sandwich-making process to the experts. Now, they’ve taken it a step further by freshly slicing their meats, resulting in an elevated sandwich experience. Among the new subs is the Titan Turkey (#15), offering 33% more turkey and double the provolone cheese for turkey lovers. The Grand Slam Ham (#99) is another favorite, featuring 33% more ham than the classic version. The Garlic Roast Beef (#17) combines the demand for roast beef with Subway’s delectable Garlic Aioli sauce, creating a mouthwatering pairing. Last but not least, there’s The Beast (#30), a half-pound sandwich loaded with five types of freshly sliced meat, making it an irresistible option for meat lovers.

Kapolei Commons is undoubtedly a destination that caters to diverse culinary tastes, ensuring a memorable dining experience for visitors. Whether it’s indulging in delightful cookies, enjoying a blockbuster movie with the family, or savoring a delicious freshly sliced sub, this vibrant shopping center has something for everyone.

