Hawaii’s Kitchen: Chubbies Burgers

Chubbies is the burger joint Hawaii has been waiting for. High-quality, locally-sourced ingredients, always made to order, served hot & fresh every time. They strive to serve the best local ingredients at a reasonable price.

About the burgers: premium grass-fed local beef, smashed on a traditional griddle, the patty cooks fast and stays juicy while being seared. Tender and delicious, that beef gets topped with fresh produce, homemade sauce, and gets tucked into a made-in-house potato bun.

COVID-19 NOTICE: They are still operating regular business hours. Take-out only. Seating area remains closed. Credit card payments only. No cash accepted. You can order ahead online or order in person.

LOCATION: 960 Auahi St, Honolulu HI 96814

Located at Ward Village

Find them in the parking lot near Jamba Juice/ Hawaii’s Finest

Plenty of parking available!

HOURS: OPEN DAILY | 10:30AM-9:00PM

WEBSITE: chubbiesburgers.com