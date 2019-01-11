Hawaii’s Kitchen – ChefZones Matthew Small

ChefZone is the sight of Hawaii’s Kitchen but did you know they have a corporate chef?

Chef Matthew Small’s role is primarily customer assistance, and consulting.

He assists costumers with product training, capabilities presentations, product research & development, menu specific or general kitchen operation systems.

These services provided for all Y.Hata Customers and ChefZone Kulia Gold members.

ChefZone is designed as a one-stop shop for restaurant operators but is also open to the public.

Membership is required for all to shop.

Beginning in 2019 a small annual membership fee will be required for Ohana members.

ChefZone has roughly 6000 items.

The types of products are: produce, fresh & frozen meats (beef, chicken, pork, fish), grocery and dry items, chemicals and paper goods. Most items are for food service and are packed as wholesale.

In this episode of Hawaii’s Kitchen, chef Matt shows us how to make Brown butter sautéed Opakapaka, w/ Forbidden rice pilaf, wilted brussel sprout salad, Yuzu mousseline and Sambal foam.

Chef Matt also had some great tips for our viewers:

Q: How do I make the skin crispy when I cook fish?

A: Make sure you use a skillet that the fish will not stick to. Season the fillet with salt and pepper, be sure to salt the skin, as this will help dry the skin. The dryer the skin is, the crispier is will be. Make sure the pan is hot before putting the fish in the oil or butter. Start with the meat side down first, cook on that side for 1-2 minutes (depending on the size of the fillet). When browned, turned the fish over so the skin is in the oil. Increase heat a bit, and let the skin cook until its crispy. When you’ve achieved the desired doneness, remove the fish and hold it skin side up until ready to serve.

2. Q: How do I make a yuzu Hollandaise sauce?

A: Use two egg yolks (yolk only), 12 oz of melted butter, 1 oz of yuzu juice, a pinch of salt and enough water to adjust consistency. Using an immersion blender, blend the egg yolks with a pinch of salt, and a bit of water until the yolks become frothy. You must first temper the yolk mixture by adding a small amount of hot melted butter and blending until the butter looks like it has been absorbed by the yolk. When the mixture looks “creamy” slowly add the remaining butter, in a small steady stream, while blending the entire time. When all of the butter is incorporated, add the yuzu juice. You may need to adjust the consistency by adding more water until the desired texture is reached. Check the taste, add more salt if needed. Keep the sauce warm, but not hot until service. If the sauce is held to hot, it will “break”, if it’s held to cold, it will solidify.

For more information about ChefZone and memberships, visit https://ChefZone.com