Hawaii’s Kitchen: Brug Bakery and their Chocolate Mochi Bread

It’s Thursday and we are headed to Hawaii’s Kitchen! Taizo gets to sample the amazing variety of bread from Brug Bakery! BRUG Bakery is a Japanese bakery from Hokkaido that many of us got to know and love when they were at the old Shirokiya at Ala Moana Center. Due to their massive popularity, they decided to open their own stand-alone bakery at Ala Moana Center which has been very successful, and they just opened a brand new location at Pearlridge Center Uptown near TJ Maxx – which Living 808 visited recently in Savvy Shopper!

At the new Pearlridge location they have wonderful pastries and breads, but they also serve homemade soups, which have become one of their most popular items, as well as sandwiches, salads, Hokkaido jams, and a variety of cold and hot drinks.

They are also about giving back as the BRUG Community Program provides free pastries for Hawaii non-profit organizations to use for their meetings, volunteers, and events. If you want to learn more, please email brugcommunity@gmail.com, and they will send you information and tell you how to apply for a pastry donation.

If you have a large bread order give them a call at

BRUG – Ala Moana Center, Tel. 945-2200

BRUG – Pearlridge Center, Tel. 487-2200

www.brugbakery.com