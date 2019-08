Blazing Steaks Pearl Kai has a winning combination of great leadership and great food. CEO Reginald Espinosa has been with the company since 2008 an now owns his own location.

Watch as Espinosa prepares one of the most popular dishes, the Steak and Shrimp. The Pearl Kai location is also offering meal prep.

Get your favorites at Blazing Steaks Pearl Kai at 98-199 Kamehameha Hwy # B8, Aiea, HI 96701